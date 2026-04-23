Barcelona may have defeated Celta Vigo on Wednesday, but the victory was overshadowed by injuries to Joao Cancelo and Lamine Yamal. The former was not risked further after taking a blow to his thigh, but it is the situation with the 18-year-old that is causing the most concern among club officials.

Lamine Yamal fell to the ground after scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot. He was clutching his hamstring upon doing so, and the decision was made that he could take no further part in proceedings. But rather than it being a minor issue, Barcelona fear that he could be out for an extended period.

According to MD, the first scans conducted by Barcelona medical personnel that indicated that Lamine Yamal has suffered a tear in his hamstring. If that is the case, he would be exposed to a five-week absence, which would rule him out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season at club level.

Crucially from a Spain perspective, Lamine Yamal would be fine to be involved at this summer’s World Cup in North America, if it is the case that he is out for five weeks. He’d return at the start of June, which would give him a couple of weeks to get up to speed before La Roja start their tournament against Cape Verde.

More tests will be done on Thursday

At this stage, it is yet to be confirmed whether Lamine Yamal’s injury is exactly this. Barcelona will hope that he can be involved before the end of the season, but more clarity on the matter will be known after further medical examinations are done on Thursday.

At that point, Barcelona will release a medical report, and from then it will be known how long Lamine Yamal is out for. But until then, pessimism reigns in the Can Barca offices.