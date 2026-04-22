Barcelona Celta

WATCH: Lamine Yamal injures himself scoring Barcelona opener against Celta Vigo

Barcelona are looking to restore their nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, and they are on course to do so after taking a first half lead in their clash with Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It’s been a tough opening 40 minutes for the Catalans. Celta have done very well to nullify them, and to make matters worse, Joao Cancelo was forced off after a collision that did damage to his thigh area.

Lamine Yamal scores – then goes off injured

However, they have now managed to forge ahead, but it’s not come without sacrifice. Lamine Yamal did brilliantly to draw a foul inside the penalty area, and although he scored the spot-kick from 12 yards, he injured himself in the process – this has led to him being replaced by Roony Bardghji.

The last thing Barcelona needed were more injury problems, especially to key players like Cancelo and Lamine Yamal. The latter’s blow, which appears to be related to his hamstring, does give an opportunity to Bardghji, whose future has been the topic of much speculation in recent weeks after he spoke out about his lack of playing time this season.

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Tags Barcelona Celta Vigo La Liga Lamine Yamal

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