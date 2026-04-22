Barcelona are looking to restore their nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, and they are on course to do so after taking a first half lead in their clash with Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It’s been a tough opening 40 minutes for the Catalans. Celta have done very well to nullify them, and to make matters worse, Joao Cancelo was forced off after a collision that did damage to his thigh area.

Lamine Yamal scores – then goes off injured

However, they have now managed to forge ahead, but it’s not come without sacrifice. Lamine Yamal did brilliantly to draw a foul inside the penalty area, and although he scored the spot-kick from 12 yards, he injured himself in the process – this has led to him being replaced by Roony Bardghji.

🚨 Lamine Yamal scores from the spot. 🇪🇸 Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigopic.twitter.com/hlQWJXR01l — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 22, 2026

Lamine Yamal gives Barcelona the lead from the spot, but injures himself with his run-up 🔵🔴 That's a moment that will concern Barça, as well as Spain with the World Cup drawing nearer 😬 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/C52MSMMiGx — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 22, 2026

The last thing Barcelona needed were more injury problems, especially to key players like Cancelo and Lamine Yamal. The latter’s blow, which appears to be related to his hamstring, does give an opportunity to Bardghji, whose future has been the topic of much speculation in recent weeks after he spoke out about his lack of playing time this season.