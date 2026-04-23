Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has denied any issues with captain Dani Carvajal, after talk of a rift between the two in the Spanish capital. The 34-year-old was expected to start against Alaves on Tuesday, but Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the start ahead of him.

Carvajal has struggled for starts under Arbeloa since returning to fitness in January, with Alexander-Arnold preferred for the most part. With Los Blancos now only in one competition, it came as a surprise that Carvajal was not given the opportunity, and his response to that was that he was doing the best for his team on Tuesday.

“My response the other day was curt and serious, to a question I found out of place; it wasn’t about Dani Carvajal. You can see my responses whenever I talk about him; ask my players how I speak about him in front of the group. You’re trying to put me in a difficult position in this unfair situation. He’s more than ready to go to the World Cup, I’m happy with him, and I think he should be just as important to the national team.”

“I’ve always had a good relationship with him, I’ve always treated him with affection, respect, and admiration. For people to think I make lineups for personal reasons… I find it hard to believe that any coach in the world doesn’t make lineups for footballing reasons.”

‘Only XI players can play’ – Alvaro Arbeloa

In terms of what Carvajal is lacking to be given more opportunities, Arbeloa said that Carvajal was not the only player he was being ‘unfair’ with.

“It’s very simple, only 11 players can play. It’s not that they can’t play. There are many I’m being unfair to, but I know how well they train. That’s all there is to it.”

Arbeloa did not outright say that he wanted Carvajal to be at the club next season though, with his contract up at the end of the season.

“When you ask, I tell you the same thing: it’s between them. I’d be happy with whatever makes them happy. Anything good for Carvajal and Real Madrid is good for me.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of Carvajal in pecking order

A large part of the equation is that Carvajal is trying to make it to the World Cup with Spain, but needs to demonstrate his fitness in order to make it into Luis de la Fuente’s squad. Alexander-Arnold is also in a final push to gouge out a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

“He’s showing a high level, he deserves to play, his performance is beyond question. Every match is a matter of life and death for me; when I put a player in, it’s because I believe he deserves it and because I think it’s to win. I don’t give anyone a single minute.”

The pair were always likely to be in competition this season for a starting spot, but both have suffered with injuries. After Carvajal originally began starting under Xabi Alonso when both were available, it has surprised some that Carvajal has been unable to earn more starts.