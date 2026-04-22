Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa was forced to answer multiple questions on his players being whistled by their own fans for a third time this season, following Los Blancos’ 2-1 win over Alaves. Vinicius Junior was the main target for the Santiago Bernabeu again, despite turning out to be the match-winner.

Of course the main talking point in the Spanish capital is Arbeloa’s own future, with uncertainty over who will be the next Real Madrid manager.

“It doesn’t matter what’s at stake for me, what matters is what’s at stake for Real Madrid,” he told Diario AS after the game. He was also unconcerned about the end of the season dragging out, with Los Blancos having little to play for if Barcelona wrap up the La Liga title.

“I don’t think it will be too long or too short. We have six games and that’s the goal: to win them. We know that every game counts and that we’re focused on what we need to improve as a group. We have to be able to fight in every game, regardless of the opponent.”

Alvaro Arbeloa on whistles for Vinicius Junior

One of the major talking points were the whistles for Vinicius, who scored the eventual winner, and used the opportunity to apologise to the fans.

“It’s not the first time this has happened to us, as I always say. He’s always made a great effort in difficult situations. We can’t deny his desire to do more and to try. He has tremendous courage. He feels a deep connection to the badge and the shirt. I’m happy when the fans reward him with applause.”

Asked simply why the fans were whistling Vinicius, Arbeloa once again pointed to the demands at Real Madrid. Previously he has hinted that it can’t help their performances.

“I don’t get the feeling that it’s a widespread, everyday thing, or that it’s just him. It’s the demands of the stadium and the fans; they want to get the best out of their players. I was whistled too when I was a player. What always makes me happy is what he did today, turning the whistles into applause. For me, that’s what’s important.”

“That’s not a question for me. I believe and hope that he stays at Real Madrid for many years,” Arbeloa responded when asked about his potential contract renewal.

Bellingham substitution and Carvajal minutes

Another unhappy scene was the face of Jude Bellingham after he was withdrawn after the hour-mark. Arbeloa was not concerned about it though.

“He’s coming from where he’s coming from. The other day in Munich he played 90 minutes after his injury. I don’t want to take any risks ahead of Friday. With a match like this, he wants to continue contributing and get more playing time. We shouldn’t make a big deal out of it.”

It was expected that captain Dani Carvajal would start against Alaves, but Trent Alexander-Arnold continued at right-back. The 34-year-old is in need of minutes to secure a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad.

“I have 20 players, I think any Real Madrid player has a chance of going to the World Cup, and I will always look for what is best for the team.”

Arbeloa on Camavinga return to Bernabeu

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga came off the bench again following his unfortunate showing against Bayern Munich, and was also loudly whistled by the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid manager had no concerns about Camavinga’s state of mind.

“He’s doing well, he’s back to letting his play on the pitch do the talking. He’s a player with a lot of personality. Whenever I need him, he’ll be there. He’s been an important player, whether he starts or comes on as a substitute.”

Real Madrid reduced the gap to Barcelona down to six points ahead of their meeting with Celta Vigo. Los Blancos are next in action on Friday night against Real Betis on Friday night at 21:00 CEST.