Luis de la Fuente calls Dani Carvajal over Spain World Cup spot

Few countries competing at the 2026 World Cup will have the competition for places that Spain do, and now with five weeks remaining in the season, the final push for a place on the plane is in motion. One of the major question marks over Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad is Dani Carvajal, who has struggled for game time at Real Madrid this season after his injury issues.

The 34-year-old was a key part of Spain’s run to Euro 2024, and was considered one of the leaders of the group. Yet just three months after their triumph, Carvajal tore his cruciate ligament and missed nearly a year of action. This season, upon his return, he missed most of the campaign until January due to a hamstring injury, and then a second knee problem. To date, Carvajal has played just 858 minutes in 19 games.

Carvajal receives call over Spain World Cup squad

It was hence notable that Carvajal was left out of Spain’s final squad before the World Cup squad is announced, with the in-form Marcos Llorente and Pedro Porro preferred in March. As per Diario AS, Carvajal received a call the same month from the Spain camp though, asking him to maintain a calm head over his desire to make the squad.

In that call, Carvajal was told that he still has a chance to make the Spain squad, although he needs to demonstrate he is back to his old self in the remaining games this season. Given their contribution to La Roja, Carvajal and Rodri Hernandez are considered special cases by the Spain coaching staff. It comes as Carvajal is trying to do the same for Real Madrid, with his contract up in the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold battle for minutes

Even if Los Blancos can afford to rotate players in the final seven games, with most admitting their title challenge is all but done, Carvajal cannot expect guaranteed minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also left out of Thomas Tuchel’s last England squad, and manager Alvaro Arbeloa risks the ex-Liverpool man’s ire if he is not given a chance to make his own push for the World Cup.