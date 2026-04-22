Barcelona return to action for the first time since their Champions League exit against Atletico Madrid, hosting Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana will be looking to restore their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga, after Real Madrid’s win. Meanwhile Celta require the three points to keep pace with Real Betis in fifth place, after they beat Girona.

The Catalan side remain without Andreas Christensen, while Marc Bernal has not recovered in time from an ankle sprain. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong are one booking away from missing their clash with Getafe on Saturday. Claudio Giraldez is planning the game without key centre-back Carl Starfelt and Miguel Roman. He admitted that his side are conscious they have not been playing well, after losing their last three games by an aggregate of 9-1.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski does not have, as of today, any formal offer from FC Barcelona to continue into the upcoming season. No one from the club has gotten in touch with the footballer to explain the idea and the Pole's sporting role to him. [@Nilsola10] pic.twitter.com/lFTCyWTtVP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

Ferran Torres to remain up front for Barcelona

With doubts about Robert Lewandowski’s future, Sport and MD both believe that it will be Ferran Torres who continues up front. The former see Marcus Rashford replacing Dani Olmo, restoring Fermin Lopez to the number 10 spot, and Pau Cubarsi returning from suspension to partner Eric Garcia intead of Gerard Martin.

MD expect just one change, with Cubarsi coming back in for Gavi, and Eric moving into midfield, but that otherwise Hansi Flick will not touch the line-up that beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 last week.

Celta Vigo question marks over wide positions

It seems that Giraldez is set on using the experience of Matias Vecino in midfield alongside former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba. Borja Iglesias, who scored a hat-trick in this fixture last season, is expected to lead the line, but there are doubts over who will accompany him. Fer Lopez and Pablo Duran are backed to start, while Ferran Jutgla and Williot Swedberg are the alternatives selected by Sport.

#FCBarcelona will look to restore their 9-point lead this evening against #RCCelta, who are engaged in a battle for 5th spot. MD expect Flick to send out his strongest XI, with Eric in midfield for Gavi, and Cubarsi back. Ilaix, Mingueza and Marcos Alonso return to Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/XS4LiVbf8T — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2026

Oscar Mingueza seems far more likely to start as a wingback rather than a centre-back, and he is competing for a start with Javi Rueda and Sergio Carreira.