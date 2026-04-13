Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his squad for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg showdown against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The big question in the lead-up to the announcement has been whether or not Marc Bernal will be included, and the teenage midfielder’s name has appeared on the list – but with an asterisk.

Flick’s squad was made known on Monday morning, and although Bernal has been called up, he is yet to receive the medical green light from Barcelona’s medical department. With less than 36 hours to go until kick-off in the Spanish capital, it does appear almost certain that he will not be able to take part.

Bernal, who has been linked with a move to Atleti in recent weeks, suffered an ankle sprain during Barcelona’s La Liga victory at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano earlier this month. It had been hoped that he would be able to return in time to play in the upcoming Champions League quarter-final second leg, but it’s unlikely to be the case now.

Flick has big decision to make in midfield

With Bernal set to miss out, it opens the door for several candidates to partner Pedri in the centre of Barcelona’s midfield. Frenkie de Jong is back after his own injury issue, although the match may come too soon for him to play from the start. If that is the case, it would likely be Gavi or Eric Garcia that is in the line-up, given that Marc Casado is not trusted by Flick.

Winning the midfield battle will be crucial if Barcelona are to overturn their two-goal deficit to Atleti. Having Pedri in there gives them a huge edge, but he will need support – de Jong or Gavi would be best-suited to give him some, but whether either starts at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano remains to be seen.