A round-up of all the games on Tuesday night in La Liga, as the stakes grow ever higher in the final stages of the season.

RCD Mallorca 1-1 Valencia: Mallorca rue chances

Martin Demichelis was left ruing his side’s missed opportunity at Son Moix on Tuesday night, after RCD Mallorca drew with Valencia. Following a gritty first half, Samu Costa opened the scoring in the 49th minute with a header from a brilliant Sergi Darder cross. Mallorca were in the ascendancy after that, and Valencia threatened to fall apart. Jan Virgili forced a good save from Stole Dimitrievski, before Pepelu headed a scrappy attack off the line.

Valencia did respond, with Largie Ramazani forcing a smart stop from Leo Roman just after the hour mark, but in the 67th minute, Luis Rioja chipped the ball in behind for Javi Guerra, who flicked the ball brilliantly to the back post. Umar Sadiq was on hand to bundle a header in.

Los Che’s response was brief though, and Virgili tested Dimitrievski again, before Costa headed over. Mallorca felt as if they had done far more, but they walked away even, keeping them 14th and 13th respectively, three and four points above the drop.

Athletic Club 1-0 Osasuna: Unai Simon heroics

Athletic Club started off much the brighter at San Mames, causing issues for the Osasuna backline. After 16 minutes, Nico Williams cut out then in, and forced a save from Sergio Herrera. Gorka Guruzeta was in the right place to finish off the rebound though. Osasuna finished the half without a single shot.

The tables turned in the second half though. Ten minutes in, Ante Budimir saw a mediocre penalty low to the left kept out by Unai Simon. Los Rojillo were turning the screw though, and Athletic were forced to defend their box. Budimir looked as if he had broken their resistance with a strong header low down, but Simon was equal to that too, flying out a hand to tip it onto the post. Into stoppage time, Mikel Jauregizar saw a second yellow, but Athletic, roared on by the crowd, with Inaki Williams celebrating goal-kicks in his own box, held out.

Three points that come with much-needed relief for Los Leones. Athletic now lie 9th, a point off Europe. Osasuna, two points behind them in 10th, will curse their inability to take advantage of their opportunities in an improved second half.

Girona 2-3 Real Betis: Isco returns, Los Verdiblancos smile

Real Betis came out on top in a thrilling encounter at Montilivi, headlined by the return of Isco. The tone was set after seven minutes, when brilliant footwork from Claudio Echeverri resulted in a blocked shot that Viktor Tsygankov finished in the box. The Catalan side were enjoying themselves, but when Marc Roca chested a ball down on the edge of the box in the 23rd minute, touched it around Fran Beltran and picked out the bottom right corner, the momentum swung to the visitors.

An open game, with both sides pursuing the win, Betis got their noses in front in the 63rd minute, when Cedric Bakambu raced clear of the defence, and squared to Ez Ade. The Moroccan had an easy finish. Five minutes later though, the two sides were level again. Joel Roca beat Aitor Ruibal, and earned a penalty for it, which Azzedine Ounahi converted into the top left corner. It seemed that Girona were building up momentum, but Betis hit back again.

The moment of the night was the return of Isco, following five months out. Coming on in the 76th minute, seven minutes later, Ez Abde chested the ball down to him. Releasing a past down the left channel into space first-time, Abde latched onto it, and cut the ball back to Rodrigo Riquelme, who had too much time to finish on the penalty spot.

It was scant reward for Girona, who performed well, but remain six points ahead of the drop in 11th. Betis finally won a La Liga game for the first time in two months, and none too soon after their Europa League elimination. It opens up a five-point gap to Celta Vigo before they face Barcelona, keeping Los Verdiblancos 5th.

Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves: Vinicius apologises to fans

Real Madrid overcame Alaves with goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, the former apologising to the fans. Full match report here.