Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has this week promised that there will be signings to bring the best in the world. “They will arrive, as they always do,” commented Perez. Now there have been suggestions of which players that Perez could be referring too.

There is little doubt about who will be Real Madrid’s next manager if Perez wins the elections set for next Sunday, as he fends off a challenge from Enrique Riquelme. Jose Mourinho has reportedly already signed his contract to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa. There is less certainty over the new players that could arrive. Mourinho is seemingly keen to strengthen the centre-back and central midfield positions first and foremost, while the full-back spot is another area he would be keen to address.

Perez lining up three signings for Real Madrid

As explained by Cadena Cope, Perez has three names in mind should he return to power. One of those will be re-signing Victor Munoz, who was sold to Osasuna last summer. Los Blancos have an €8m buyback option for their former academy talent.

At centre-back, Real Madrid are now being linked with Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni. The Italian defender has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent months, but the Catalan side froze talks due to doubts about his fit from Hansi Flick.

In midfield, Perez would look to pull off the blockbuster signing of Joao Neves from Paris Saint-Germain. Partner Vitinha has previously been referred to as Real Madrid’s dream signing, but Neves would certainly improve Los Blancos.

Real Madrid’s attack another question mark

Arguably the biggest question mark for Mourinho to solve next season will be Real Madrid’s forward line. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are yet to truly click after two seasons, and none of the three managers that have coached them have found an equilibrium with both in the side. Mourinho will have that at the top of his agenda when he arrives back at the Bernabeu.