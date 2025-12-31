Doctor outlines Isco return date following surgery announcement

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Real Betis midfielder Isco had undergone successful surgery on his ankle. The 33-year-old suffered his latest injury only weeks after returning to action following a broken leg, which has limited him to only two appearances so far this season.

Isco required seven stitches after taking a blow from Betis teammate Sofyan Amrabat, and while it was hoped that his injury wasn’t serious, another operation was needed. Los Verdiblancos have not given a return date, but according to Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll Pérez (via Cadena SER), he’s unlikely to return before March.

“They are delicate injuries, but with a good prognosis. Ankle injuries that are solved with arthroscopy can have two objectives: to restore mobility and this is solved faster. And the other is if the articular cartilage is touched, if it is the internal one, then the circumstances vary and we can talk about more than two months.

“To play a top competition match and with Isco’s style of play, I think he will have to wait 2-3 months, which is an excellent prognosis. There is no risk of relapse, we should not rush the deadlines because if we do we can have persistent pain.”

Isco facing tough battle to reach 2026 World Cup

It’s a hammer blow for Betis to be without their talisman for at least another 8-10 weeks, and for the man himself, it is a particular painful blow. Isco has aspirations to be included in Spain’s squad for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but if he returns on schedule, he would only have a couple of months to prove himself to La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente.

For now, the order of business for Isco will be a smooth recovery process, as he seeks to return at his best as soon as possible.