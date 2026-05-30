Former Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is poised to take over at Liverpool this summer, following the exit of Arne Slot. The Basque manager announced his departure from Bournemouth earlier this month, and has been in conversations with a number of clubs recently.

Iraola’s work at Rayo Vallecano and subsequently Bournemouth, promoting the former and securing a first European qualification for the latter, has impressed the football world, and as such has left him with his pick of jobs this summer. In March, after Ernesto Valverde announced that he would be leaving San Mames, he was linked with a return to the club he spent most of his playing career at. Yet they already had Edin Terzic lined up as a replacement.

Iraola in pole position to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool

After Arne Slot’s exit from Liverpool was announced on Saturday afternoon, following two years at Anfield, multiple reports claim that Iraola will now be offered the job. Should Iraola find their terms to his liking, then the job will be his. Ben Jacobs says that Iraola is the leading contender, while Matteo Moretto says the Reds are now in pursuit of him. In addition, Santi Aouna claims that Iraola is top of their shortlist.

Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Chelsea talks

Chelsea were initially interested in Iraola after dismissing Liam Rosenior, but talks did not progress, and Xabi Alonso subsequently was appointed. The side most closely linked have been Crystal Palace, who are looking to replace Oliver Glasner, and fit several of Iraola’s requirements. AC Milan had also opened talks with Iraola after Max Allegri was dismissed, but those talks reportedly stalls. It seems likely that Liverpool will be Iraola’s first choice too, although he has always been particular about the projects he takes on.