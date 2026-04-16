Another week of European action has come to an end, and on Thursday, three more La Liga clubs were vying to reach the semi-finals of their respective competitions. In the Europa League, Celta Vigo and Real Betis hosted Freiburg and Braga respectively, while in the UEFA Conference League, Rayo Vallecano travelled to face AEK Athens.

Celta Vigo eliminated in comprehensive fashion

Celta Vigo 1-3 Freiburg (1-6 agg)

Celta Vigo’s hopes of a European comeback went up in smoke on Thursday, as they were soundly beaten by Freiburg at Balaidos. The Galicians had the belief they could overturn last week’s three-goal deficit, but by half time, that had stretched to five after goals from Igor Matanovic and Yuito Suzuki.

Suzuki added his second after half time to make it 3-0 on the night and 6-0 on aggregate, before Williot Swedberg got Celta on the board in stoppage time.

Real Betis collapse at La Cartuja to end European hopes

Real Betis 2-4 Braga (3-5 agg)

Real Betis are also out of this season’s Europa League, as they let a two-goal lead slip on their way to being eliminated by Braga. It had been a fantastic start for the home side as goals from Antony and Ez Abde had them on course for the semi-finals, but the Portuguese side came roaring back. Pau Victor, Carvalho, Ricardo Horta and Jean-Baptiste Gorby all struck to dump Manuel Pellegrini’s side out of the competition.

Rayo Vallecano keep Conference League hopes alive – just

AEK Athens 3-1 Rayo Vallecano (3-4 agg)

Rayo Vallecano are into the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, despite losing in Athens. Their 3-0 lead from last week’s first leg was wiped out inside 51 minutes when Zine (x2) and Razvan Marin struck, but on the hour mark, Isi Palazon scored the goal that sent the Madrid club into the last four of the competition, they will be matched up against Ligue 1 side Strasbourg for a place in the final.