Former Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest has claimed that some of his ex-teammates did not understand the decision to move him on. The USMNT defender spent two seasons at Camp Nou, before a spell on loan at AC Milan, and an eventual transfer to PSV Eindhoven in 2023.

Dest ended up playing 72 games for Barcelona, scoring three times and giving four assists, following a €21m move from Ajax. He explained that he would be open to a return to the Catalan giants.

“Signing for Barca would still be a dream. Hansi Flick’s style of play is incredible. I think I’d fit in well,” he told NPO Radio, via Sport.

Flick: "This is not the time to talk about 'nines'. We need everyone and then we'll analyze how the season has gone." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2026

Araujo and de Jong did not understand Dest sale

After falling out of favour under Xavi Hernandez though, Dest left on loan, and then joined PSV on a free after a second loan. Dest went on to explain that Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong had felt he was a good fit for the Blaugrana.

“I spoke with Araujo some time ago after the US-Uruguay game, and we had a good chat. He told me that he and Frenkie sometimes comment that they don’t understand why I was sold, that I would fit in well here.”

Dest admits desire to leave PSV Eindhoven

Dest is under contract until 2028, but has admitted that he was looking for a move this summer.

“I think PSV is a great club, so the history of another club must be good. But I want to keep challenging myself. It also has to do with the Eredivisie. I want to be able to improve every week in a bigger league and compete against the best. There’s interest from clubs, but nothing concrete yet. That’s still a long way off.”

“I would have loved to see where I played after that season with PSV. I played very well and maintained a consistent level,” he commented, referring to the 2023-24 campaign. Tragically, after completing his move to PSV, Dest suffered a serious knee injury. It limited him to just 375 minutes last season.

Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde are Hansi Flick’s current options at full-back, with the Catalan side hoping to make Cancelo’s move permanent. There has been little talk of a replacement at right-back for Kounde, although it has been suggested they would consider selling him for the right offer.