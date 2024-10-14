Ex-Barcelona defender flames Xavi Hernandez – “I don’t think he was honest with me”

Former Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest had a tough spell at the club, leaving permanently to join PSV Eindhoven this summer, after successive loans at the Dutch side and previously AC Milan. However he has pointed the finger of blame firmly at former manager Xavi Hernandez for his lack of success at the Catalan side.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax for €21m in 2020, one of the few signings made in Ronald Koeman’s first summer, and with the backing of the Dutch national manager. He started off well, but was eventually benched, and when Xavi came in, it became clear he was no longer wanted.

He was asked by Sport whether he had any regrets about his spell there.

“I wouldn’t say I regret it, because in the end it was something that didn’t depend on me, but I don’t feel like I had the necessary opportunities with Xavi. I felt like I had to play with limits, that I wasn’t myself. I wanted to join the attack, because that is my greatest virtue, but he asked me not to go forward.”

His relationship with Xavi also deteriorated in the summer of 2023.

“I think he wasn’t honest with me. We had several conversations in which he told me one thing but later I doubted if that was really true. In the summer, before going on holiday, he told me ‘I’m counting on you, don’t read the press.’ And as soon as he returned, he told me ‘you have to go’.”

The USMNT full-back had performed well for PSV last season until an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of the season ruled him out until 2025. Dest, 23, joined PSV on a free this summer with just a year left on his Barcelona deal, who retain a percentage of his future sale. He is expected to push for a place in the US team in the 2026 World Cup.