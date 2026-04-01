Barcelona have big plans for the summer transfer window , and these could include organising one or two big exits. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have all been linked with moves away from the Spotify Camp Nou, and another that has chances to depart is Jules Kounde.

It has been a difficult season for Kounde, who has struggled to reach the levels he set during the 2024-25 campaign. He’ll be hoping for better in the next few weeks now that he is coming back from injury, but they could end up being the final weeks/months of his Barcelona career.

According to MD, an assault from the Premier League is planned for Kounde this summer. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all shown interest in the French defender, whose future in Catalonia is becoming increasingly uncertain.

Barcelona willing to hear Kounde offers

Recently, it was reported that Barcelona are open to hearing offers for Kounde. The 27-year-old would command a high fee given that he’s under contract until 2030, and with sufficient cover at right-back, he is one of the players that the Catalans can afford to let go, as they aim to raise funds for their own signings.

Either one of Liverpool, Man City or Chelsea would be very capable of reaching Barcelona’s asking price, whatever that may be. They paid €50m to sign him from Sevilla four years ago, and in that time, his value has increased, which would suggest that a deal could be done in the region of €60-70m.

It will be very interesting to follow Kounde’s situation over these next few months. Barcelona are unlikely to stand in his way if a big offer comes in, although the final decision on whether he leaves will come down to the player himself, who does appear to be very settled at the Spotify Camp Nou.