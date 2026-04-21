Real Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay has admitted to asking ChatGPT about appointing manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. La Real hired Matarazzo in December, a decision that changed the course of their season, as he led them to their fourth Copa del Rey title on Saturday.

The celebrations were in full swing on Monday, as 100,000 fans lined the streets to celebrate their Copa del Rey heroes. It is a long way removed from the scene in Donostia-San Sebastian when Matarazzo was appointed, with La Real two points above the drop zone and concerned about relegation. Brining in the former Stuttgart manager was seen as a risky decision, given he did not speak the language, and had never managed in Spain before.

Aperribay asked ChatGPT about hiring Matarazzo

Speaking to Cadena SER on Monday night, Aperribay admitted that like many in Spain, he was not familiar with Matarazzo’s work beforehand.

“Erik [Bretos, Sporting Director] told me about Matarazzo, and I asked ChatGPT ​​if he was a good coach for Real Sociedad; it told me no,” he laughed. “Thank goodness I trusted Erik.”

Previously, Aperribay has claimed that the only credit he deserved for his hiring was for listening to Matarazzo during the interview process, and having faith in Bretos.

“I didn’t know him, and in the first meeting he impressed me because he knew everything about everyone. He had an impressive analysis of Real Sociedad,” Aperribay explained, noting that it was not until after the fifth meeting with Matarazzo that they made the call.

‘He made a great impression from the first moment’

Carlos Soler and Pablo Marin, who both scored penalties in the shootout against Atletico Madrid were also present with Cadena SER. The former spoke of the impact that Matarazzo had had on him personally.

“That’s football for you: a coach who perhaps wasn’t very well known in Spain, but from the moment he arrived he conveyed his ideas to us. He told me he thought I was going to be a very important player, and when you’re given that kind of confidence, I personally thrive. He’s given confidence to the whole group and has managed to get everyone to perform at their best at the same time.”

Meanwhile Marin also praised his approach, and the change in mindset he had instigated.

“From the very first moment, he’s made a great impression in the dressing room. We’ve welcomed his way of working and his understanding of football. Matarazzo brought about a radical change that we thought would be difficult at the start of the season, and that’s a very commendable achievement.”

Already a hero in Gipuzkoa, Matarazzo further endeared himself to the locals during the celebrations, giving a full speech from the city hall balcony in Basque. In his 19 games in charge so far, Matarazzo has lost just three games.