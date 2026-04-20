Real Sociedad manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has further endeared himself to fans in Donostia-San Sebastian after giving a speech in Basque. The American coach helped deliver a fourth Copa del Rey to Anoeta on Saturday night, and was one of the stars of the show during their celebrations.

Matarazzo became the first manager from the United States to win a major European trophy on Saturday, as his side came out on top of Atletico Madrid on penalties. After returning to Donostia-San Sebastian on Sunday, the celebrations on the streets of the city were in full flow on Monday. Starting at the town hall, the open-top bus parade when ran to Anoeta.

Matarazzo addresses Real Sociedad fans in Basque

Already firmly in the hearts of the Txuri-Urdin, Matarazzo was one of the figures to address the crowd from the balcony of the town hall, along with captain Mikel Oyarzabal, and Aritz Elustondo, who both gave speeches in Basque. It was more of a surprise when Matarazzo managed to do the same. NdG recounted his speech.

“Good afternoon, txuri-urdinak! We are champions! I will try to do this in Basque, so I apologise for any mistakes I may make. What a wonderful start, on this path we are taking together! And I feel that this is just the beginning!. With your help, the players can achieve many great things!”

Rino Matarazzo balkoira irten eta eman nahi zuen diskurtsoa Euskaraz eman du %100 -ean. Realzaleez gain, euskaldun guztiak ere poltsikoratu ditu. ESKERRIK ASKO, Matarazzo!

Zorionak, Reala!#EuskalHerrianEuskaraz pic.twitter.com/7Np3w91kI0 — Baloia Sarera (@BaloiaSarera) April 20, 2026

“We feel your gratitude, but today we are here to thank you, for your incredible support, your passion and the deep love you have for this club. You have shown me what Real is from day one. Thank you very much!. Let’s go Real!”

Matarazzo takes usual morning stroll on Monday

It has become something of a talking point how well Matarazzo has adapted to life in the city, and he is often seen on walks around the city, as well as in the cafes and bars. Despite his increase in notoriety, Matarazzo was seen doing his usual morning walk on Monday through the streets and dipping in for a bite to eat.

🚶🏻☕️ Matarazzo no altera su rutina antes de la multitudinaria celebración de la Copa del Rey: café y paseo por el centro de San Sebastián. pic.twitter.com/rI0EXQsRTO — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) April 20, 2026

Matarazzo has been highly complementary of Gipuzkoa, its people and the city since arriving in December, this will no doubt continue to cement his place in the hearts of the locals.