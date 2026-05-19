Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make history this summer, as he takes to the pitch in the United States with Portugal. The 41-year-old forward has been named as captain for the Selecao by Roberto Martinez, who announced their squad for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Al-Nassr forward will lead Portugal out at the World Cup, and as Diario AS point out, if injury does not get in the way, it will be record sixth appearance at a World Cup for Ronaldo. No other player has managed the feat, which encompasses 20 years at the top level of football. Ronaldo is currently on 226 caps for his national side and 143 goals.

Lionel Messi can equal Cristiano Ronaldo record

Two players can also equal Ronaldo’s record this summer. Rolling back to the 2006 World Cup, Argentina legend Lionel Messi was also present, as was Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo ‘Memo’ Ochoa. The latter may have a more difficult time of setting the record if he is not first choice in goal for Javier Aguirre. Messi on the other hand seems likely to make Lionel Scaloni’s squad, as he rounds into form for what will surely be his final World Cup. Despite casting doubt on his ability to play, Messi is rounding into form for Inter Miami. He will turn 39 during the tournament.

Four LaLiga players make Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad

In total, four LaLiga players have been included in Martinez’s 26-man squad, which also features familiar faces suh as Rui Silva, Nelson Semedo, Joao Felix and Francisco Trincao. Three of those played for Barcelona, and this year Joao Cancelo will also be going.

Elsewhere, Villarreal centre-back Renato Veiga, RCD Mallorca midfielder Samu Costa and Real Sociedad forward Goncalo Guedes have also made the cut, the latter rounding into fine form in the second half of the season. The headline absences from Martinez’s squad are Joao Palhinha, Antonio Silva and Rodrigo Mora.