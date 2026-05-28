Real Sociedad will accept €8m for sale of Barcelona target

Barcelona are poised to be very busy summer, as they prepare for their first transfer window back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule. They have already moved to close the signing of Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, and more players will surely follow him into the Spotify Camp Nou before the start of next season.

One position that could be addressed over the summer is goalkeeper. Barcelona are very happy with Joan Garcia as their number one, but they want to bring in another option to push him for the starting spot – taking into account that Wojciech Szczesny could leave, or would be happy to be pushed down to third in the pecking order.

At this stage, Barcelona’s preferred option to compete with Garcia is Alex Remiro. Talks have taken place with the Real Sociedad goalkeeper’s representatives in recent months, and although moves were initially made to stop any deal from happening, the Basque club are now seemingly resigned to losing him.

According to MD, La Real have decided that Remiro can leave this summer. Club officials recognise that the 31-year-old is keen to continue his career away from Anoeta, which is why they would accept an offer in the region of €8-10m.

Remiro deal would depend on Barcelona exits

Barcelona are open to signing Remiro this summer, but any deal would hinge on Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena moving on. Neither player is in Hansi Flick’s plans going forward, but if suitors cannot be found, there would be no space for another goalkeeper to be added to the squad.

There is hope that ter Stegen and Pena can be sold, and if that happens, the deal would be opened for Barcelona to push for Remiro. It’ll be very interesting to see whether that happens, but for now, the Catalans must settle for knowing that a deal can be done this summer.