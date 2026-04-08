Como aiming to repeat Nico Paz trick with new Real Madrid starlet

It is taken for granted that Real Madrid will be re-signing Nico Paz from Como during the summer transfer window. The decision has already been made for the 21-year-old to return to the Bernabeu on the back of two excellent seasons in Italian football, and he is expected to play an important role from next season onwards.

Como signed Paz in the summer of 2024 for a mere €6m, and while they will only make €3m profit when he returns to Real Madrid, they have benefitted from having him in Cesc Fabregas’ squad for the last couple of seasons. In this regard, it is no surprise that they’ve already started looking for the next case, and Valdebebas remains their target.

According to Nicolo Schira, Como are keen to repeat the Paz trick with Daniel Yanez, who has been on the edge of the Real Madrid first team in recent weeks. The 19-year-old, who impressed off the bench during a recent match against Elche, is seen as one of the players that could arrive at the high-flying Serie A side this summer.

Yanez well-placed to join Como conveyor belt

Como have regularly targeted younger players in the transfer market, and so far, it has worked wonders for them. Alongside Paz, they’ve brought in the likes of Jacobo Ramon, Assane Diao and Jesus Rodriguez all from Spanish shores, and Yanez could be next one to arrive.

Yanez has been a top performer for Real Madrid in this season’s UEFA Youth League, and there is a feeling that this summer will be the right time for him to become the latest La Fabrica graduate to move on to senior football. As was the case with Paz, it’s almost certain that a buy-back clause will be included in any agreement, and given the relationship that already exists with Como, the Italians would surely be favourites to sign him.