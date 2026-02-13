AC Milan to compete with Arsenal for Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid will see another crop of youngsters depart the ranks of Castilla for likely modest fees, and likely will have a sell-on fee inserted into the deal. One of the names that is attracting the most attention this season is Victor Valdepenas.

This past summer, Chema Andres, Jacobo Ramon and Victor Munoz all left for a combined €15m, but all have 50% sell-on clauses inserted into their deals. All three are performing well, and if Los Blancos do not decide to re-sign them, they could well receive good compensation for them.

Valdepenas received interest from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but elected to remain at Real Madrid. The central defender, who can also play left-back, has three years left on his deal, and has already made his senior debut against Alaves in December. With three left-backs in the squad, and central defence a transfer priority for Real Madrid, his path to senior football looks tricky.

AC Milan interested in Victor Valdepenas

The latest side to show an interest in Valdepenas are AC Milan, as explained by Matteo Moretto. The Rossoneri have been tracking Valdepenas closely they say, and are interested in a move for him. Good relations between the two clubs could well facilitate a deal – the most recent example being Alex Jimenez, who moved as a teenager to San Siro from Real Madrid. Brahim Diaz also spent two years on loan in Milan.

Arsenal also looking into Valdepenas signing

This means that the Rossoneri could provide competition for Arsenal. The Gunners, like Dortmund, have been looking at Valdepenas since last season, and are also interested in signing him. It seems that Valdepenas will have some major choices to make this summer. There has been little suggestion that he will be back in the first-team since his singular appearance against Alaves.