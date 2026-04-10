Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is no longer prioritising the Catalan side when it comes to his decision on his future. The 37-year-old was tipped to exit the club for much of the season, but last month, the Blaugrana decided to offer him a new deal with a lower salary.

The Catalan giants have decided that it would be good to keep Lewandowski around as a back-up option for the number nine spot next season, as they pursue Lewandowski’s successor. Their one-year contract extension involves a significant wage cut, and an acknowledgement that he will have a reduced role.

Lewandowski disappointed with Barcelona treatment

At times, that has already been the case this season. Ferran Torres was for several months Hansi Flick’s preferred option up front, and Cadena SER report that he is disappointed with his level of involvement. The 37-year-old’s camp have not been impressed by the fact that Barcelona have been silent on his future until recently.

Barcelona no longer in pole position

Following reports in Italy that Lewandowski had offered himself to AC Milan, and held talks with the Rossoneri, SER go on to say that Barcelona are no longer his first choice. It seems Milan are willing to offer him a two-year deal and a bigger role, while Juventus, Chicago Fire and Saudi Arabia have all expressed an interest in him too. He intends to make his decision before the end of April, or at the latest, in May.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong will have minutes against Espanyol and start against Atlético Madrid alongside Pedri González. [@RogerTorello] pic.twitter.com/JLhKKD07rP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2026

Lewandowski’s season at Barcelona

This season is the first that Lewandowski has not been the de facto starter for Barcelona, after a series of injury issues in the first half of the year, and good form from Ferran Torres. Over the past month, Flick has restored Lewandowski to the starting XI for big games, but he has struggled for the same production. So far he has 17 goals and three assists in 39 appearances, of which 22 were starts.