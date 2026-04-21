Inter have responded to Barcelona’s interest in star defender Alessandro Bastoni, who has been made the top target for the Catalan side to strengthen their defence this summer. The Italian defender has reportedly given the green light to Barcelona to go ahead with the move.

The 26-year-old has supposedly turned down an approach from Liverpool in recent weeks, as he prioritises a move to Barcelona. Already the Blaugrana are in talks with his camp on personal terms, and the suggestion is that a deal could be struck for around €55m plus a young player.

Inter respond to Barcelona interest in Bastoni

That said, so far the two clubs are yet to negotiate, and it appears the talks are currently going through Bastoni’s agent. Speaking at the Inside the Sport 2026 event, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio publicly addressed the matter. Diario AS carried his quotes.

“Bastoni has a contract with Inter and there are no indications that he is going to leave. We are happy with him and we are sure that he will continue to contribute much. If someone is interested, call us, they have our numbers. We have not yet considered tactical changes in the transfer market; we will postpone the conversations about the future until there is more tranquility. Right now, there are objectives to achieve.”

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Would Inter accept a player exchange for Bastoni?

On Thursday, it was revealed that young Barcelona right-back Hector Fort is of interest to Inter, and could be included in their offer for Bastoni. On the other hand, Roony Bardghji has also been cited as a potential bargaining chip. This would of course require the player in question to accept a deal. Inter’s willingness to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal will no doubt depend on whether they genuinely feel they can strike a bargain on a player with a high upside.