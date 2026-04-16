Barcelona have settled on Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni as their primary target for the summer transfer window to strengthen their backline, and are reportedly hoping to speed ahead with negotiations. The latest is that the Blaugrana would like to close a deal for the Italian international before the World Cup.

However the negotiations with Inter do not look as if they will be simple. The Nerazzurri seem open to a deal, and have given Barcelona permission to speak with Bastoni. The 27-year-old has given the Catalan side the green light to go ahead with the deal. Yet the agreement with Inter looks as if it will be much more difficult.

Barcelona are supposedly hoping to start talks around €50m for Bastoni, but Inter see him as being worth somewhere between €60-80m depending on the report. Currently, he has two years left on his deal.

🚨 FC Barcelona have conceded in all of their last 15 games in the Champions League, an unprecedented negative statistic for the club. To make things worse, in the last two campaigns they have conceded a total of 44 goals. [@sergisoleMD] pic.twitter.com/fDY3EXTVRa — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 16, 2026

Barcelona look to include Hector Fort in Bastoni deal

According to GdS (via MD), Barcelona are keen to include right-back Hector Fort in the deal as a way of bringing down the price. The 19-year-old broke into the Barcelona senior side two seasons ago, but after little involvement under Hansi Flick last season, headed to Elche on loan. After a slow start, Fort was impressing for Elche, but a shoulder injury has kept him out for the past four months. iFort has made 12 appearances this season, registering two goals and two assists.

Inter have interest in Barcelona forward

Previously it has been reported that Inter hold an interest in two Barcelona players that they may consider including in the deal; Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres. It seems unlikely that Olmo will be on the move after just two seasons, but Torres has just a year left on his deal this summer. His future is less clear at Barcelona.