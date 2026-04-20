Leading Barcelona target turns down Liverpool approach

Barcelona have identified their two leading targets for this summer’s transfer window: Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez. Centre-back and striker are the two positions that sporting director Deco has been tasked with addressing, with the plan being for the Inter and Atletico Madrid men to be the ones to come in.

At this stage, Barcelona’s chances of signing Bastoni are looking good – although the same cannot be said for Alvarez. They’ve already submitted an offer to Inter for the Italy international, and although it was rejected, the feeling is that an agreement is very possible to happen in the coming months, especially given that the Nerazzurri are prepared to lower the price in exchange for receiving one or two players.

Bastoni is convinced that Barcelona is the ideal move for the next stage of his career, and he has made it clear that if he does leave Inter, he will only join the La Liga leaders. His representatives have already communicated this to a number of clubs that have asked about his situation, as per MD.

Liverpool among those to be snubbed

The report has noted that outside of Barcelona, Liverpool are the team that has asked most about the possibility of signing Bastoni this summer. But the defender has made himself very clear: he only wants to move to Catalonia, which has led to the Premier League giants moving on to other targets.

Bastoni is a big fan of Barcelona, and he is very attracted to the idea of playing under Hansi Flick. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, although nothing will be agreed until the final OK is given by the German manager, who is keen to focus on on-field matters for the time being.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are very optimistic about landing Bastoni this summer. For now, he is said to be eagerly awaiting the news that Flick has approved his possible signing.