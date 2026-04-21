Hansi Flick yet to give green light for Barcelona transfer priority

Barcelona are reportedly pursuing the signature of Alessandro Bastoni this summer to strengthen their backline, but they are still yet to receive the green light from manager Hansi Flick. The Catalan side also have to negotiate a deal with Inter.

For some time it has been reported that Bastoni has given the green light to a move, and is in talks over personal terms. While an agreement is yet to be reached, this is not expected to be an obstacle. MD say that Barcelona and Bastoni are laying out the foundations for a five-year contract running until 2031 for Bastoni. The expectation is that Bastoni will sit down with Inter to discuss a departure to Barcelona after the Nerazzurri secure the Scudetto, having turned down a move to Liverpool.

🚨 Everything indicates that FC Barcelona will announce Olivia Rodrigo as the singer-songwriter on the shirt for El Clásico. [@ffpolo] pic.twitter.com/nR7JVCVlsx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2026

Hansi Flick yet to give green light for Bastoni deal

Another factor that is delaying talks with Inter is surprisingly Flick. The Catalan daily explain that the German manager is yet to give the green light to a deal. This is confirmed by both sources close to the player and to Barcelona. This may be simply a matter of timing, just as with Bastoni’s imminent talks with Inter, as Flick has postponed talks with Director of Football Deco over transfers until after La Liga is secured.

Barcelona yet to start talks with Inter

That said, the largest obstacle to an agreement is likely to be a negotiation with Inter, who are hoping to bring in €70-80m for Bastoni. On Monday, Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio told Barcelona to ‘call them rather than the press’, explaining that they were yet to receive any contact for the Italy international. So far it seems Barcelona are operating exclusively with Bastoni’s agent, but it is not unusual these days for clubs to seal an agreement with the player first before negotiating with their club.