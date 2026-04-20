Hansi Flick puts Barcelona transfer summit on hold

Barcelona are set for their most important summer transfer window in many a year, as they seek to make the necessary additions to Hansi Flick’s squad. Plans have been drawn up for a new centre-back and striker to be signed, while a full-back and left winger could follow if Joao Cancelo and Marcus Rashford end up returning to Al Hilal and Manchester United respectively.

Given the number of transfer decisions that need to be made, sporting director Deco has been hard at work over the last few months preparing for the window to open at the start of July. But before he can properly proceed with his plans, he must receive the necessary sign-off on targets from head coach Flick, who will also discuss a new contract with Barcelona officials.

However, the meeting between Deco and Flick over signing targets has been postponed, as per MD. The latter has made it clear that he will not start thinking about the summer until Barcelona have wrapped up the La Liga title, which he hopes will happen sooner rather than later.

Barcelona in prime position to retain La Liga title

Ahead of matchday 32 kicking off this midweek, Barcelona are nine points clear of Real Madrid. If both clubs win all of their matches leading up to El Clasico on matchday 35, a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou would crown the Catalans as champions for the second season in a row, following their triumph in Flick’s first season in 2024-25.

Flick will not be thinking too far ahead at this stage. His focus will be on Wednesday’s match against Celta Vigo, whom Barcelona have struggled to defeat in recent years. Both clubs are off the back of European exits, and they will hope to get back on track with a victory when La Liga football returns.