Future of Barcelona defender in doubt after ACL injury

Barcelona looked set to sign Uruguayan left-back Patricio Pacifico on a permanent basis this summer, but that is now in doubt. The 20-year-old suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday while in action for Barca Atletic.

Pacifico joined the club on loan from Defensor Sporting in January, with a buy option for 80% of his rights in exchange for €2.8m this summer. There was also a clause in a contract that would make the purchase of 50% of his rights obligatory if Pacifico featured on 10 occasions for Barca Atletic. He was on course to reach nine by the end of their season, with the potential to hit that objective if Barca Atletic made the play-offs.

Pacifico diagnosed with ACL injury

The worst fears have been confirmed for Pacifico, who came off in tears in the final stages of a 1-1 draw with Olot. MD say that it is an anterior cruciate ligament injury, that is expected to keep him out for eight to nine months. Pacifico will undergo surgery in Barcelona in the coming days.

Pacifico future now in doubt

The concern for Pacifico is that it may get in the way of a permanent move to Barcelona. It was reported just last week that Barcelona had made up their mind to activate their buy option on Pacifico regardless of whether he hit the 10-game objective. Now though, the Catalan daily say the club are unable to confirm their plans for him, and his future is up in the air.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal has won the Laureus Young Sportsman of the Year 2026 award. Congratulations! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lzdrVQux1V — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2026

Barca Atletic on the outside of the play-offs

The 1-1 draw with Olot did not help Barcelona’s play-off hopes, and ambitions to return to the third tier. Currently they lie 6th in the Segunda RFEF Group 3, level on points with Reus, but outside of spots on head-to-head. Juliano Belletti’s side have two games to play against Atletic Lleida (15th) and Torrent CF (17th), but it is out of their hands.