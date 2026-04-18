Barcelona decide to go through with signing of 20-year-old left-back

Barcelona are moving towards the signing of promising defender Patricio Pacifico. The Uruguayan, who can play at left-back or in central defence, joined the club’s reserve side Barca Atletic on in the January transfer window from Defensor Sporting in Montevideo, where he came through.

Arriving late in the January window, Pacifico has made a total of six appearances or for Barca Atletic, as they seek promotion from Segunda RFEF back to the third tier of Spanish football. Currently they lie 6th, one point off the promotion places (2nd to 5th) with three games to go. Pacifico has appeared four times as a central defender, and twice as a left-back, his natural position, scoring in a 5-1 win over UE Porreres.

Barcelona buy option terms explained

Pacifico arrived on a loan deal, but as part of the agreement with Defensor, the deal will become permanent if he plays 10 times for Barca Atletic. That would trigger a buy clause for 50% of his rights in exchange for €1.8m. As things stand, that is impossible if Barca Atletic do not make the play-offs, as the maximum number of games he can reach is nine.

However the Blaugrana can decide to go ahead with the purchase of their own volition. In that case, their option to buy is for 80% of his rights, but would cost them €2.8m.

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Barcelona to go ahead with purchase of Pacifico

As per MD, Barcelona have already decided to go ahead with his purchase though. It is not clear whether they will seek to use the purchase option for 80% of his rights, or if they make the play-offs, stick to the buy clause being triggered by a 10th appearance, but their intention is to keep Pacifico.

The Blaugrana have been impressed with his swift adaptation, and the immediate leadership he has shown for Juliano Belletti’s side. Since his first appearance, he has started every game for the Brazilian.