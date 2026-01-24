Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market over the last couple of weeks, and their reward will soon come. Joao Cancelo has already joined from Al Hilal, and in the coming days, four more players are poised to end up in Catalonia.

The first of those will almost certainly be Hamza Abdelkarim. Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona had agreed a deal with Al Ahly to sign the 18-year-old forward, and as per MD, this has now been confirmed by one of the Egyptian club’s sporting executives, Walid Salah El-Din.

“Yes, Hamza Abdelkarim is going to Barcelona. I wish him much success so that he can continue his career there and consolidate with Barça and not return to Egypt.”

As well as Abdelkarim, three more youth players are expected to sign for Barcelona before the winter transfer window closes. As per Fabrizio Romano, deals are close for Ajay Tavares, Patricio Pacifico and Juwensley Onstein.

According to reports from South America earlier in the day, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting for the signing of Pacifico. Like Abdelkarim, the 19-year-old defender will join on loan, with the deal including an option to buy for the Catalans.

Barcelona also set to sign Dutch defender

Onstein would be the final signing that Barcelona makes. As per Matteo Moretto, an agreement with Genk is close for the Netherlands youth international, who would arrive as the replacement for Andres Cuenca, who is almost certain to join Como before the winter transfer window comes to a close.

All four players mentioned would initially go into the youth categories at Barcelona, but given that Hansi Flick has been prepared to use La Masia when necessary, they could have chances to make the step up to the first team in the years to come.