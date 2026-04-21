Barcelona forward Roony Bardghji has enjoyed a positive impact during his first season at Camp Nou, but it has been limited by his opportunities. Playing behind Lamine Yamal has left him without minutes in the second half of the season, with the Spain international overcoming his sports hernia problems earlier in the season.

Bardghji has shown he can operate as a number 10 or even on the left of attack, but there is little doubt that he is most comfortable on the right side of attack. The 20-year-old Swedish talent joined from FC Copenhagen last summer for €2.5m, scoring twice and giving four assists in his 23 appearances, although that amounts to just 616 minutes. Overall, it averages out as a goal contribution every 102 minutes.

🚨 Lamine Yamal: "Lionel Messi is an example. He is the best football player in history and also the best athlete. For me he is not just another idol. Everyone respects him for everything he has done. Hopefully I can follow his path." [@LaureusSport] 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/SPWYoawt1n — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2026

Bardghji likely to leave Barcelona this summer

According to Sport, Bardghji is likely to leave Barcelona this summer. The Catalan side have received enquiries from Porto, Monaco and Stuttgart about Bardghji as far back as January. More recently, Juventus have supposedly shown interest in him too. However the Catalan paper maintain that any exit is more likely to be on loan than on a permanent deal, as Barcelona are keen to retain control over his future, as they believe he has significant potential. There is an acknowledgement that he needs a bigger role to continue his growth though.

Will Barcelona replace Bardghji?

The Blaugrana certainly appreciated having an alternative to Lamine Yamal earlier in the season, but it is a limited role. The ideal for Hansi Flick is probably to have a forward comfortable playing on the right as well as the left to back up Raphinha too. It could depend on what talent the Catalan side have coming through at the right-wing position in La Masia, as those 616 minutes could be supplied by a youngster.

At the same time, it is a major risk if Lamine Yamal is injured not to have someone that can perform when called upon, something Bardghji demonstrated was the case.