Barcelona are planning to make at least 2-3 additions to Hansi Flick’s squad this summer, but there will also be players moving on. Mrarc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski have all been mentioned as possible departees, and another that could be on the way out is Roony Bardghji.

It’s been a perplexing season for Bardghji, who joined Barcelona last summer from FC Copenhagen. He’s only made 23 appearances, with the vast majority of those coming from the bench, but when he has featured, he’s largely impressed. But with Lamine Yamal ahead of him, it will always be tricky for him to nail down a consistent starting spot.

Because of this, and the fact that he’s publicly expressed his frustration at a lack of minutes this season, Barcelona are considering letting him go in the summer. Already, he’s attracted a lot of interest, and according to MD (via ED), the team that are currently at the front of the queue is Juventus.

FC Porto and AS Monaco are also following the Sweden international, while Real Betis are hoping to take advantage of their good relationship with Barcelona to seal a deal, should Bardghji become available. Los Verdiblancos tried to sign him last summer, but 2026 could end up being their time instead.

Barcelona would need to replace Bardghji if he leaves

It would make sense for Barcelona to part ways with Bardghji this summer, given his unhappiness at a lack of prominence this season. However, they must ensure that they remain in control of his future, given that he has a lot of potential to be a very good performer in the years to come.

However, it would also represent a risk, as Barcelona would need to secure a replacement. Lamine Yamal cannot afford to play every minute of every match, and while Raphinha is natural a right winger, he has been nowhere near as impressive on that flank compared to how he has been on the left.