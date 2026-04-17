Barcelona debate sale of forward after receiving three enquiries

After exiting the Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of Atletico Madrid, and with the La Liga title very much within Barcelona’s hands, the focus in the Catalan capital is already turning to the summer transfer window. With the promise, at least from President Joan Laporta, of being within their salary limit, it is shaping up to be a busier transfer window.

There are major doubts about the futures of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski at the club, while Marc Casado looks as if he will almost certainly exit this year. On the other hand, Barcelona have already returned to talks for defender Alessandro Bastoni, who they will try to sign from Inter.

Debate of Roony Bardghji future

According to Sport, Barcelona are debating the future of Roony Bardghji too. The Swedish talent impressed early on in the season with some good performances, but in the second half of the season has seen very limited opportunities. Something that Bardghji complained about while on international duty in March.

The Blaugrana value the fact that Bardghji takes up little room in the salary limit, but has contributed when called upon in a role behind Lamine Yamal. The club are keen for him to continue as a result, believing him to have the talent to succeed at Barcelona, but it is not clear whether he will be willing to accept a similar role next season.

🚨 Héctor Fort has recovered from his shoulder injury, and will be available for Elche FC during the final stretch of the season. [@mundodeportivo] 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UD0y3NOTAq — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2026

Barcelona receive three enquiries for Bardghji

In addition, there will be a temptation to cash in on him. There was talk that he could leave on loan last summer, after arriving for €2.5m from Copenhagen, with a 20% sell-on fee. That could be a solution, but the Catalan paper say that Barcelona have also received enquiries from Porto, Stuttgart and AS Monaco for him. The intention is that if Bardghji is keen to leave, then they will consider a loan move, rather than a permanent transfer, as they see him as a long-term bet.

Were Barcelona to receive a large offer for Bardghji, it is not hard to visualize a situation where the Catalan club decide to sacrifice Bardghji though. It would not be difficult to replace the 616 minutes he has played, with Lamine Yamal rotating less rather than more. If Barcelona find themselves in need of more funds for their other transfer priorities, Bardghji could be a casualty.