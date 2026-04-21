Analysis: Marcos Llorente is crucial to Spain’s World Cup ambitions

After missing out on the 2024 European Championship, Atletico Madrid defender Marcos Llorente is gearing up to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup. The 31-year-old should be on the plane to North America with the rest of Luis de la Fuente’s squad as La Roja look to claim their second World Cup title. While he only made three appearances in the qualifiers, Llorente looks set to be a key member of the squad. Read on as we assess why he is crucial to Spain’s World Cup ambitions.

Llorente’s rise at Atletico Madrid

After coming through the youth academy at Real Madrid, Llorente was shipped off to Atletico back in 2019. His versatility has proved to be invaluable to manager Diego Simeone. Better known as a right-back, one of his best campaigns at Atletico was in midfield, and his goalscoring from deep was instrumental to the club’s sensational La Liga triumph in 2020/21.

He was an ever-present figure for Simeone’s side, featuring in all but one of Atletico’s La Liga fixtures throughout the season. Llorente started in 33 of his 37 games in the Spanish top flight, bagging 12 goals and 11 assists. Only Luis Suarez scored more goals for Atletico in that campaign than Llorente (21).

The former Barcelona and Liverpool striker also pipped Llorente for most goal contributions, but the margins were tight (Suarez – 24, Llorente – 23). A difficult second season where he was linked to a move to Man Utd saw Simeone gradually move him to right back and Llorente took to his new role like a duck to water. His explosive pace and power, backed by his consistency, have helped him to remain a crucial part of Simeone’s tactical set-up. He is also an integral part of Spain’s squad. Llorente replaced Sergio Canales to make his national team debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against the Netherlands in November 2020 and has now won 23 caps for his country.

Spain will need Llorente’s versatility this summer

Llorente is comfortable playing as a right-back, right-wing-back, central midfielder or right winger. His explosive pace, power and stamina make him extremely valuable. Only a handful of players can cover as much ground as Llorente can without running out of steam and that durability will come in handy for Spain at the World Cup.

His ability to play in multiple positions makes him de la Fuente’s trump card – particularly if he decides to take a few cues from the way Simeone deploys Llorente. When he plays at right back, or right wing-back in a back five system, Llorente has the capacity to cover the length of the pitch, making him valuable in both phases of the game.

Giving him the freedom to roam forward isn’t necessarily be at the detriment of his primary defensive duties, considering he has the pace and work rate to track back during transitions. That same trait makes him dangerous in attacking phases. Simeone plays Llorente at right back to manage the balance between the lines, especially in matches where Atletico are under pressure or need to pose a threat on the counter-attack. This could also be useful for Spain.

While Spain are renowned for their slick passing system, De la Fuente has demonstrated that he has no problems taking the direct route when necessary. He uses the tactic when his side is backed into a corner, and there isn’t player in the squad capable of executing a lethal counter-attack better than Llorente.

Simeone’s praise speaks volumes

Simeone’s ability to develop players is perfectly evidenced by the impact Llorente has had since he left Real Madrid for Atleti in 2019. Llorente failed to make much of a mark with Los Blancos, but he has subsequently become an integral part of Simeone’s set-up at Atletico. El Cholo quickly recognised Llorente’s ability to switch seamlessly between positions, a point he was keen to hammer home after the player’s initial call up to the Spain squad.

“He can play all positions in the midfield because he has something fundamental, that is height, speed, an eye for goal, he breaks lines and he works hard,” Simeone said.

🤝🇳🇱🇦🇷 Ruud Gullit on Diego Simeone: "Diego Simeone, for me, belongs among the best coaches of all time. I think he doesn’t receive the credit he deserves when someone has been at a club for so long… and doing the same thing at Atlético is an incredible task. The things he… pic.twitter.com/YKmNULT7H9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 20, 2026

“We were telling Marcos how important it is for him to develop different skills because it is a virtue that a footballer can play on the wing, as a holding midfielder, an attacking midfielder or as a second forward. He is a virtue. He is a virtue for the player and for the coach that has him.”

Teams that win the World Cup generally need a mix of star quality and versatile work horses. Llorente’s ability to adapt makes him a vital component for Spain this summer.