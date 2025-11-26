Analysis: Spain are the team to beat at the 2026 World Cup

Spain will head into the 2026 World Cup next summer as the favourites to lift the trophy for the just the second time. The tournament has not been kind to La Roja since their success in 2010, with the team progressing no further than the last-16 in three subsequent campaigns. However, things have clicked into place since Qatar 2022, with Spain establishing themselves as a fearsome force on the international stage.

Spain breeze effortlessly into the World Cup

Spain clinched automatic qualification to the World Cup courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Turkey in Seville. They kept a clean sheet in five of their six qualifying games and never looked in danger of missing out on top spot in the group.

Despite their good form, manager Luis de la Fuente has attempted to play down Spain’s chances of winning the World Cup in North America next summer. “Success is about being among the contenders,” De la Fuente said. “There is very fine line between winning and losing. There is no clear favourite at the World Cup.

“Spain are among the candidates but that is all. The secret lies in the exceptional work done across Spanish football – clear ideas, defined model, investment and belief. We play with responsibility and prestige. We want to stay number one in the world. No gifts – every player must earn his place.”

While De la Fuente is eager to keep a lid on expectations, it is impossible not to get excited about Spain’s chances of lifting the trophy next summer. Their dominant performances at the 2024 European Championship perfectly highlighted why many people are willing to back them to win the World Cup.

De la Fuente has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal

Spain’s 26-man squad for their latest round of qualifying matches highlighted the plethora of options De la Fuente has at his disposal.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Aleix Garcia (Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Pablo Fornals (Real Betis).

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Samu Aghehowa (Porto), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

Perhaps more concerning for other World Cup contenders was the absence of several players who would walk into most other top teams. Nico Gonzalez, Alvaro Carreras and Gavi are among the players who will be pushing hard to be included in the squad next summer. Aside from France, you would be hard-pressed to find another nation which has similar strength in depth to Spain.

Question marks abound amongst the other top contenders

Spain are one of eight teams who have previously won the World Cup. Of the other seven, Italy and Uruguay can be dismissed from the conversation about potential winners of the 2026 edition.

Italy will not qualify for the tournament if they fail to navigate the play-offs, while Uruguay were extremely inconsistent in the South American qualification group. Reigning champions Argentina could be a major threat to Spain, although it is worth noting that no team has retained the title since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962. Brazil will fancy their chances of mounting a strong challenge under manager Carlo Ancelotti, but they will need to improve on the performances they produced during qualifying.

Germany and England are other previous winners of the World Cup, but neither of them appeal as likely winners of the tournament next summer. The Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium are other teams who should be capable of reaching the quarter-finals. However, none of them match-up to Spain. The primary challenge for De la Fuente and Spain will be maintaining their momentum through to the end of the World Cup next summer.

Complacency has been the enemy of many successful teams in the past, and the manager must remain vigilant to ensure this does not become a factor. Spain’s brilliance at Euro 2024 is still fresh in the memory and they will be a tough but to crack if they produce the same level of form next summer. With strength in depth, a clearly defined tactical plan and major tournament know-how, Spain are undoubtedly the team to beat at the 2026 World Cup.