We’re close to the halfway point in La Liga, but the winter break provides the perfect opportunity to take stock of the season so far. Here’s your team of the season based on the sample size we have.

Goalkeeper – Aaron Escandell – Real Oviedo

Remarkable as it may sound for the joint-third worst defence in the division, it could have been much worse. Aaron Escandell has made a number of miraculous saves to keep Los Carbayones in games, when their torrid attacking form has provided little hope. He ranks top for saves in the big five European leagues (80), and 4th in La Liga for save percentage. Comparing the goals expected to goals against, he is top in Spain, with a remarkable balance of 6.5.

Honourable mentions: Thibaut Courtois, Joan Garcia

Right-back – Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

Returning to the Spain team, it’s been a while since Marcos Llorente felt like a makeshift option at right-back. Llorente gives Atletico a thrust and competitive edge on the flank, that is hard to quantify especially when doubled up with Giuliano Simeone.

Honourable mention: Andrei Ratiu, Santiago Mourino

Centre-back – Eder Militao – Real Madrid

We were a little concerned by the injuries, but 13 appearances means Eder Militao has just done enough to be included – not least because Real Madrid have fallen apart at the back without him. For him to return and become a starter after two ACL injuries is an achievement in itself, but he was the glue for Xabi Alonso’s backline.

Honourable mentions: Pedro Bigas, Nahuel Tenaglia

Centre-back – David Affengruber – Elche

Elche defender David Affengruber was an unknown when he came into La Liga, but has been all-action, and about as flawless as Eder Sarabia could hope for. Providing a strong tackler at the back, Affengruber’s reading of the game and prowess on the ball have stood out this season. Elche look very pretty on going forward, but Affengruber has been the bedrock to build on.

Honourable mentions: Jose Maria Gimenez, Leandro Cabrera

Left-back – Carlos Romero – Espanyol

Already Carlos Romero was showing signs of excellent quality at Espanyol, but this season he has continued his rise. Capable of attacking inside and out, clever on the ball, and no less miserly than the rest of the Espanyol backline, there can be little argument that Romero is the most complete left-back in La Liga based on performances.

Honourable mentions: Oscar Mingueza, German Valera, Pep Chavarria

Midfielder – Pablo Fornals

A contender for player of the season so far, Pablo Fornals has been instrumental for Real Betis. Without Isco, and with a more inconsistent Giovani Lo Celso, Fornals is the reason that Betis have continued to pick their way through teams, and for the most part from a deeper role with added defensive responsibility. Manuel Pellegrini’s leader at the moment.

Honourable mentions: Edu Exposito, Luis Milla

Midfielder – Koke Resurreccion – Atletico Madrid

Resurreccion is indeed the word for Koke. We are as surprised as you are, but it’s hard to think of too many better, albeit this could well have been awarded to the excellent Luis Milla, or even his partner Pablo Barrios. Yet Koke’s impact has been vital to sustaining Diego Simeone’s side, and he is once again conducting things for Atletico. To be over-simplistic about it, Atletico’s record with Koke starting is one draw and 12 wins. With Koke on the bench, two draws and three defeats…

Honourable mentions: Pablo Barrios, Santi Comesana

Midfielder – Pedri – Barcelona

There is a tendency to under-appreciate players that are consistently very good without necessarily being flashy. Make no mistake, Pedri does have a highlight reel of magic this season, but it is his constant correction of this Barcelona side that transforms them into a different team. Barcelona have shown they can survive games without him, but that’s all it is.

Honourable mentions: Azzedine Ounahi, Eric Garcia

Right-forward – Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

The conversation around Lamine Yamal has lost a little focus on his still brilliant football. La Liga’s leading assist provider, he leads the division for successful take-ons, shot-creating actions per game, and is second only to Kylian Mbappe for goal-creating actions. The numbers don’t show that he remains the most magical footballer in Spain currently.

Honourable mentions: Tajon Buchanan, Giuliano Simeone

Forward – Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

It is remarkable just how good Kylian Mbappe has been in such a seemingly dysfunctional team. Mbappe has 29 goals and five assists in just 24 appearances. In 2025, he has literally put up Cristiano Ronaldo numbers. Lightning quick, the feeling is for La Liga defences is that the likelihood is he will get in at some point, and it’s about limiting how often at happens. The decisive player in the division currently.

Honourable mentions: Borja Iglesias, Ferran Torres

Left-forward – Alberto Moleiro – Villarreal

Despite not starting the season as a regular, Moleiro has six goals and two assists in his 16 appearances. That puts him 8th in the goals per 90 minutes, and he is outperforming his expected goals by 2.4 (4th in La Liga); some of those goals have been both important and impressive too. Moleiro is genuine threat now, and is looking increasingly like he could actually fill the boots of Alex Baena.

We admit this spot is open for contention; Raphinha has started just half of Barcelona’s league games, Ez Abde has not quite converted his fantastic form into production and Vinicius Junior has a mental block in front of goal currently. Arguably the deepest spot in the division in the last two years, with Nico Williams also around, has been strangely quiet.

Honourable mentions: Raphinha, Antoine Griezmann