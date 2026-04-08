First Barcelona offer for defender ‘laughed off’

Barcelona will not receive response beyond derision for their first offer for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, if reports in Italy are to be believed. The Catalan side have decided to target the Inter star this summer, and are already in talks over personal terms with the Italian international.

Bastoni is supposedly keen to make the switch, and has given the green light to a move. It remains unclear whether Barcelona are willing to meet Inter’s demands for Bastoni though. While in Spain reports have been limited to talks with Bastoni, in Italy, it was claimed last week that Barcelona had already made their first offer for him. The Catalan side communicated that they would be willing to pay €45m plus €5m in variables.

🚨 Atlético Madrid will try to force Lamine Yamal's suspension for the return game. The Barça winger would be ruled out if he gets a yellow tonight. [@sport] pic.twitter.com/rFkvT7af4a — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2026

Inter amused by Barcelona terms

According to Tuttosport, via Sport, Inter have laughed off the idea that they would let go of Bastoni for €50m. The Nerazzurri are willing to negotiate with Barcelona for the 26-year-old, but seemingly at much higher terms.

There has been some debate over how much Bastoni will be allowed to leave for. Higher estimates place Inter’s asking price at around €70-80m, while others state that €50m plus variables could be enough to twist their arm into a deal.

Barcelona could be forced to look at cheaper alternatives

The Blaugrana have been linked with a number of other names, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic, and more recently in Italy, Jhon Lucumi, who could come as cheap as €25m. The Catalan giants are set on bringing in a central defender this summer, but their primary objective is a number nine. How that pursuit plays out will likely have a major impact on their budget to spend on a defender this summer, and Bastoni could be the first casualty on their shortlist.