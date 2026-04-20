Barcelona are determined to sign Alessandro Bastoni this summer, and they want to do so at the cheapest possible price, given they also want to bring in Julian Alvarez to be their new starting striker.

Returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule will make it easier for Barcelona to sign both players, but in order to have enough money left over to convince Atletico Madrid to sell Alvarez, they must try to bring down Inter’s asking price for Bastoni. They hope to do this by sending players in the opposite direction, one of which could be Hector Fort.

He’s not the only player that Inter would consider bringing in from Barcelona, as Sport have noted the Nerazzurri’s interest in two more players: Roony Bardghji and Aron Yaakobishvili.

Bardghji is facing an increasingly uncertain future at the Spotify Camp Nou, largely due to his unhappiness as being a fringe player. Barcelona are prepared to open the door to his departure, and while Juventus are currently favourites to sign the Swedish winger, Inter would be in pole position instead if they indicate their willingness to include him in the Bastoni operation.

As for Yaakobishvili, who’s spent the season out on loan at FC Andorra, Inter see him as a possible successor to Yann Sommer, who at 37, could be moved on in favour of a younger alternative.

Barcelona have many options to bring down Bastoni price

If they are to sign Bastoni and Alvarez this summer, Barcelona must be ruthless when it comes to moving players on, and that is exactly how they could be with Bardghji and Yaakobishvili. Both players are very capable of becoming important members of the first team squad if they were to remain in Catalonia, but right now, they could be more valuable as cogs in the Bastoni deal.

However, if Barcelona do let them go this summer, it would be wise to keep some control of their futures – especially in the case of Bardghji, who has looked very bright when called upon this season.