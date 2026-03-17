Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has taken a step back from the idea that he is on the verge of penning a new deal with the club. The German manager is currently under contract until 2027, but recently elected President Joan Laporta has promised that he will sign an extension.

On Tuesday morning, Laporta assured that he expected Flick to extend his deal until 2028 imminently, and has run his campaign claiming that his election was vital to ensuring that Flick remains at the club. Ahead of their Champions League return leg with Newcastle United, Flick avoided confirming that he would be remaining for another season.

“I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match. Everyone knows I’m very happy here, but I need to talk to my family. There will be time to talk, it’s not the time now.”

“It’s clear that I love working here. The most important thing, what I feel, is that I have a great family here. I have the support of Barcelona, ​​but this is football. I’m here to help reach the highest level, but there’s still time. I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. This will be my last club, my last job, and I’m delighted.”

Flick on elections being over

There has been a suggestion in the Catalan media that Flick has not particularly enjoyed the election noise surrounding the club in recent weeks. He was asked whether he was glad they were over.

“It’s important to have a structure. We have a good structure that gives us stability. Everyone was happy about the visit [of Laporta], he said a lot of things and wished us luck for tomorrow.”

🚨 Hansi Flick: "I expect a different scenario from the first leg. It will be a tough match because it's a physical team with an aggressive attitude." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/AtIyIRAs4l — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Laporta’s welcome letter to Barcelona

Upon joining the club back in 2024, Laporta wrote Flick a letter about what it means to be the manager of Barcelona. Flick was asked about its contents.

“He said many things about Barca. He highlighted Cruyff, who is the man who created the new Barca, who is responsible for this, but also the philosophy and the style. It’s not just how you win, it’s how you do it. You have to have team spirit, that’s the most important thing.”

Laporta won a landslide victory on Sunday, securing victory in a vote against Victor Font with nearly 70% of the vote. The Blaugrana president has not only assured the continuity of Flick, but also of Director of Football Deco.