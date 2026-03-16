Sunday was a joyous day for Joan Laporta, as he was confirmed as the next president of Barcelona for the fourth time. He took home 68% of the votes, while rival Victor Font could only manage 30%.

After being confirmed as the winner of the presidential election, Laporta delivered his victory speech. As per Diario AS, he paid tribute to his colleagues and the voters.

“First of all, I want to thank this wonderful club that Barça has. The members vote to decide who will represent them and that is unique in the world. An exaltation of Barça that is wonderful. Thanks to Barça. I also want to remember all the members who have voted. They have travelled on a spectacular day, it has been a celebration of democracy, civility and Barça. Our workers have done a great job. I also thank the work of the board of directors chaired by Rafa Yuste. Thanks also to the electoral board, for having directed this celebration of Barça. It has been magnificent.”

Laporta’s victory is the second biggest in Barcelona presidential election history, as he received 32,934 (first is Sandro Rosell with 35,021). He took a lot of pride in this feat.

“It is a resounding result and gives us a lot of strength. It gives us so much strength that it makes us unstoppable. Some exciting years are coming and they will be our best years.”

Laporta pays tribute to Hansi Flick

Laporta also took a moment to speak on Hansi Flick, who voted after leading his Barcelona side to a 5-2 victory over Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“I ask for a round of applause for him. He has taken the step of coming to vote, I also ask for a round of applause for Deco, Bojan. Also for all the executives and athletes who have come to vote. Special thanks to Masip, to Mañana, to Jordi Finestres.”