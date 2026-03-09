Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has spoken highly of Director of Football Deco, amid uncertainty over his future should Joan Laporta not come out victorious in the presidential elections. Opposition candidate Victor Font has said that he will not keep Deco on if he wins the elections on Sunday.

It was confirmed last Thursday that Font and Laporta would go head-to-head for presidency after the nomination phase, but on Sunday night, a bombastic interview from Xavi Hernandez questioned Laporta’s leadership. He blamed Laporta for Lionel Messi’s failed return to Barcelona in 2023, and noted that ex-brother-in-law Alejandro Echevarria holds as much sway over the club as Laporta.

Xavi also revealed that Flick had apologised to him for negotiating with the club while he was still in charge.

“We’re colleagues and have a good relationship. I’ve visited him, we’ve met, but it’s a private matter. I know the truth and I’m keeping it to myself. I won’t reveal it here.”

‘Deco and myself give everything for Barcelona’

Flick avoided giving an outright statement on whom he wanted to win the elections, but his fierce defence of Deco firmly positioned himself behind Laporta’s campaign. Laporta has been campaigning on the idea that Font’s arrival would jeopardise Flick’s position.

“We have to wait. What I can say is that from day one, I’ve enjoyed working with Deco and Bojan. We don’t just analyse the first team, but also the players from La Masia. We talked about Casado, Bernal, and Gerard Martin when I arrived. We share the same ideas, we see the same things.”

“This is one of the most important weeks of our season. We have to focus on the matches. We’re all in this together. Everything at Barca is great, and I have been here one and a half years, and I’ve enjoyed every single moment. And Alejandro, when you need something, he pushes for it. We’ve built a team for the future. We want everything to work and give 100%. I have a lot of respect for Newcastle, and we have to focus on tomorrow.”

Flick avoids further questions on Xavi and elections

After that, Flick did his best to put a moratorium on the subject.

“I’m only focused on the match. We’re in a nice hotel with an amazing atmosphere in the squad, and we’ve come directly from Bilbao. If we play badly tomorrow, after the game, I’m sure you won’t ask me about that.”

Flick: "We've analyzed the tie against Atlético Madrid, especially how we defended, we weren't a team. We've worked on the defense, it's crucial in the Champions League." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 9, 2026

Some in Barcelona have been critical of the timing of Xavi’s interview. It was designed seemingly to have maximum political impact, but comes as a distraction as Barcelona compete in the Champions League.

“It’s up to him to say it, not me. It’s him who gave the interview, so he has to answer that.”

The Blaugrana face Newcastle United on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, having beaten the Magpies 2-1 in their first meeting in the league phase.