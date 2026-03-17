Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has revealed that he spent Tuesday’s training session ahead of their Champions League return leg against Newcastle United practicing how to beat their aggressive pressing. The first leg finished 1-1 at St. James’ Park, with Barcelona scoring in the final kick of the game, a Lamine Yamal penalty.

Flick admitted after the first leg that the best thing was the result, having seen his side look fatigued and outmatched in England.

“They pressed high up the pitch and defended very well in the final third. It will be a tough game. They are physically strong and quick in transition. We have to play a perfect game, and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Dealing with Newcastle United pressing

Newcastle took the game to Barcelona, making it difficult for them to progress up the pitch, and man-marking the Catalan side. In the first leg, Flick’s side struggled for answers to it.

“We’ve talked about it. We need to play with confidence, and that’s important for tomorrow. What I discussed theIf they play man-to-man, we’ll have to find the spaces, and how we do that, we showed them today, and we practiced it in training.”

Barcelona chances of winning the Champions League

The Blaugrana manager was also asked if he felt optimistic that his side could win the Champions League this season.

“This is football and many things can change. We have to be positive because there’s great quality in the squad. We’ll see if we’re capable of winning the Champions League, but we have to improve.”

Flick: "Now is not the time to talk about my renewal, but I have no intention of going anywhere. Barça would be my last club, my last job." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 17, 2026

Dani Olmo as a false nine

One of the main issues for Barcelona in recent weeks has been the lack of contribution from the number nine position, with both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres out of form. Flick was asked if Dani Olmo could be a solution as false nine.

“It could be an option. In matches like these, all the players are motivated. We need Ferran and Lewy at their best until the end of the season to achieve our goals. It’s crucial for us.”

Olmo has operated at false nine on several occasions before, scoring a hat-trick from the position last season. Generally, Flick has preferred to user Torres or Lewandowski though. Interestingly, Marcus Rashford has not been used through the middle very often, despite having played there often for Manchester United.