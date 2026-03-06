Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has moved to quash any controversy surrounding their handling of player fitness, following a spate of injuries in the first team. The German manager had complained after Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde went down with hamstring issues against Atletico Madrid, just days after Frenkie de Jong suffered the same issue.

Flick noted that he would be ‘speaking with the fitness coaches’ on Tuesday night in a bid to get to the bottom of the problem. In the subsequent days, a report also emerged in Catalan media that the Barcelona squad had expressed concerns over their fitness regime earlier in the season. Flick was asked about the issue ahead of their clash with Athletic Club.

“It’s something we have to manage; it’s normal when there are a lot of matches. In the end, we have high-quality players from La Masia and we have experience with them. We have to manage their workload, and perhaps other players will play tomorrow.”

Flick was asked if their comeback effort against Atletico had come at an expensive price, but the Barcelona manager shouldered the blame for their injuries.

“No, this happens. I’m not happy with this injury situation. We need to see what needs to be improved. It’s always my responsibility. It’s not the doctors or the physios, it’s my responsibility. If something happens, I talk to everyone about it so we can improve for the future and prevent it from happening again.”

“This is managing a team. Sometimes you make mistakes, sometimes that’s just how it is. It’s not pleasant when it happens at such crucial moments, but it also gives other players the opportunity to show their level.”

Pedri and Gavi fitness updates

There was particular concern over the status of Pedri Gonzalez after the game against Atletico. The Canary Islander was making his first start after being out for a month with injury, and played the full 90 minutes, but was flagging in the final stages.

“He can play, but we’ll see there are more matches in the coming weeks. We have to manage it. He’s fine to play, although we have to see how it’s managed.”

One of the players that could give Pedri some respite is Gavi. The 21-year-old is now training with the rest of the squad, but is still yet to make his return from injury.

“He’ll travel with the team, but he won’t be joining the team yet. He’s taken another step forward. Perhaps after the trip he could return more quickly.”

Flick pleased with Lewandowski

Barcelona will get Robert Lewandowski back from injury against Athletic, after he missed their Copa del Rey tie. The Polish veteran has a fractured eye socket, but will wear a protective mask going forward. Flick dodged a question on his future beyond this season.

“We have a big goal this season, with two titles up for grabs, and we’re focused on that. We’ll see what happens after that. We’re very happy with Robert; he could play tomorrow. We’ll see what happens. He’s fantastic; he can score 20, 25, or 30 goals without any problem.”

Casado could full in at full-back

With Barcelona suffering significantly from injuries at the full-back position, Flick was asked about his alternatives. Marc Casado would be a makeshift option at right-back in Flick’s mind.

“He can play as a 6 or 8, but also as a 2. He’s an intelligent, very clever player and I’m happy to have him.”

This week Barca Atletic players Patricio Pacifico, Alvaro Cortes and Xavi Espart all trained with the first team, and will be in contention for a spot in the squad this weekend. Flick went as far as comparing Espart to Philipp Lahm.