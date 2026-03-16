Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told the press that none of his players receive special treatment under his watch. It contradicts the narrative that has followed Los Blancos this season, and despite his excellent handling of the first leg, Arbeloa said that he was in no position to give his counterpart Pep Guardiola advice.

One of the themes of the season for Real Madrid has been the perceived special treatment of the star players at the Bernabeu, and a growing frustration from their own fans at the perceived player power at the club. Arbeloa denied that was the case though.

“In the two months I’ve been here, I haven’t felt like there are any sacred cows. There are players like Valverde, Vinicius, and Tchouameni who have earned their minutes on the pitch; they aren’t sacred cows

“What all the youngsters from the academy are doing is performing at a very high level; they’re playing very well, which is what they know how to do. They’re very talented lads who are contributing a lot. When some players recover, I’ll have more options, and hopefully, we’ll be able to always field the most suitable eleven players.”

Fede Valverde and Arda Guler roles

The last three games have seen a more offensive version of Fede Valverde too, providing Los Blancos with five goals. Yet Arbeloa was keen for him to continue his production when he has more attacking options available.

“Fede can play in any position and he does really well everywhere. He’s at his best and he’s scoring. He has freedom of movement. When Bellingham and Mbappe return, we have to continue with this version of Fede.”

On the other hand, it has raised eyebrows that Arda Guler was one of the first players taken off against Manchester City, and was on the bench against Elche. He came on to score one of the goals of the season from his own half.

“The goal against Elche was spectacular. A fantastic goal. And that duel [marking him at corners] with Haaland… We have to defend the Norwegian, and the more people the better. But I think Arda did a good job, and let’s see if we can repeat that tomorrow.”

‘I’m in no position to give Guardiola advice’

Another surprise recently was Guardiola’s decision to give his players the day off before facing Los Blancos. Arbeloa was asked what he made of it.

“I think he explained it well this morning. It’s nothing new for them. It’s the 987th match that Guardiola has managed. I’m in no position to give him advice. It’s a team that knows each other very well; they play with their eyes closed because they’ve been together for so many years.”

Arbeloa will now have more offensive options to choose from on Tuesday night, after Kylian Mbappe was declared fit to travel. He is expected to play some role at the Etihad, as Los Blancos try to hang onto a three-goal lead.