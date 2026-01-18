Vinicius Junior is going through a difficult moment, with the Real Madrid match-going supporters having turned against him in recent weeks. He has been booed in three consecutive matches at the Bernabeu, but it was Saturday’s victory over Levante that evoked the strong reaction.

Vinicius was targeted by supporters throughout the match, as they made their feelings clear towards a player that has struggled to recapture his best form. He was not the only player to be booed, but they were at their loudest whenever he had the ball at his feet, which was a clear message.

That message has been received by Vinicius, who is reportedly prepared to act on it. As per El Periodico (via Sport), the 25-year-old told his entourage in the aftermath of Saturday’s match that he “doesn’t want to play in a place where (the supporters) don’t want me”.

Vinicius is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid

Vinicius’ reported declaration comes at a time when his future as a Real Madrid player is not clear. He has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract, and while recent reports have noted that talks are poised to resume between his representatives and the club, his lack of support from fans could mean that he considers leaving in the summer.

If it is decided that Vinicius will leave Real Madrid in the summer, he would have no shortage of offers. Saudi Arabia have long been after him, while in the Premier League, he has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea over the last 12-18 months.

It will be interesting to see how Vinicius’ situation plays out, but for now, his focus will be on turning his fortunes around at the Bernabeu. Fortunately, he has time on his side in this regard.