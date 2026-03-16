Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be available for the second leg of their Champions League clash with Manchester City. Los Blancos have been without Mbappe for their last six games as he deals with a knee problem, but it seems that he has now recovered.

Los Blancos hold a three-goal advantage over Manchester City, following a first-half hat-trick from Fede Valverde. Arbeloa challenged his side to approach the match in the same way as they did in the first leg.

“The same as the first leg. We have no other objective than to go out and win with the same humility and commitment as in the first leg. Even more so, because it won’t be easy. Humility and ambition are what we need to see tomorrow.”

“We are very aware of the difficulty of tomorrow’s match and the opponent we face. If we want to win, we can’t have anything else on our minds but to perform at a very high level, like in the first leg or even better, with solidarity, effort and sacrifice, and be able to cause them a lot of problems.”

Arbeloa defends Kylian Mbappe against criticism

While he has been on the pitch, Mbappe has been Real Madrid’s best player this season, but it is also true that some of their most choral performances have come without the Frenchman. Arbeloa dismissed the idea that his side might be better off collectively without him.

“It’s hard to imagine a team being more competitive without the best player in the world. But that speaks volumes about how well the team is doing.”

“Kylian brings different qualities to the team than other players like Brahim, but he also has a great understanding of the game. He’s a very intelligent player and capable of moving into the spaces created by the opposition. I’m eager to have him on the pitch.”

Bellingham won’t play despite inclusion in squad

The other big name who returned to the squad on Monday was Jude Bellingham, despite most prognoses predicting a return in April after the next international break. His presence is purely sentimental though.

“Bellingham wanted to come with his teammates, but he won’t be here tomorrow. I’m happy to see him getting closer. He’s going to be one of the leaders, and it’s important that he’s here with us. Mbappé is already available. You’ll see tomorrow.”

Real Madrid are undoubtedly enjoying their best moment of Arbeloa’s tenure so far, having put together three straight victories, and secured their first big win over Manchester City. Los Blancos are in action at 21:00 CEST at the Etihad on Tuesday night.