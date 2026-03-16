Real Madrid are projected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window, with plans for numerous signings to arrive at the Bernabeu. As many as six players could be added to Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad ahead of the 2026-27 season, and right wing is one area that is currently being looked into.

Rodrygo Goes’ recent ACL injury means that Real Madrid will be down a player in that position for some time. Meanwhile, Franco Mastantuono has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu, as this could prompt efforts to sign a new right winger in the summer.

As covered by BILD (via Marca), one of the players that Real Madrid have been linked to is Michael Olise. A teammate of Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and co in the France setup, the Bayern Munich winger has been in outstanding form this season, with 15 goals and 23 assists across all competitions.

It’s been claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to spend up to €160m to bring Olise to the Bernabeu, although Marca have made it clear that this is not the case. Los Blancos officials surely appreciate Olise, and while he fits the club’s transfer policy, it would be a major surprise if any move was made.

Bayern have no plans to entertain Olise offers

But even if Real Madrid were to make a move, Bayern would be quick to shut it down. They consider the winger to be non-transferable, and given that he has a contract (without any release clause) until the summer of 2029, there would be no pressure to consider a sale.

Regardless, it would be a surprise if Real Madrid moved for any right winger this summer. Mastantuono is still counted upon, and with Endrick Felipe set to return from his Lyon loan spell, that would be enough to cover Rodrygo’s extended absence.