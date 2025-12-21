Real Madrid want to sign a defender and midfielder in 2026, but there could also be a new winger on the agenda. The departure of Rodrygo Goes, which has been speculated upon, would open the door for a replacement to be brought in, and club officials have identified a possible candidate.

Real Madrid have shown they are prepared to spend big on players that will improve them, and this would be the case with Michael Olise. The France international has been a sensation for Bayern Munich, and he could now have the chance to make the right wing position at the Bernabeu his own.

Christian Falk has confirmed Real Madrid’s interest in Olise, although he sees little chance for a deal to be done in 2026.

“Michael Olise is on the list of multiple European sides. Beyond Real Madrid we can also add Manchester City. Pep Guardiola, as we know, would be very happy to get this deal done. However, Bayern Munich are a buyer’s club, not a seller’s club. So, if they don’t want to sell – they won’t sell. And Olise is most certainly one talent they don’t want to sell. This season in particular has shown that both Harry Kane and Michael Olise are indispensable to the squad.

“He’s already got a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena, and don’t forget that Bayern Munich are already working hard on giving him more money with an updated contract (including one year more). So, at the moment, this means no chance for Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and we can add many more to this list.”

Do Real Madrid need a specialist winger on the right?

It’s well-documented that Real Madrid do not have a natural right winger in Xabi Alonso’s squad. Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz have all played there this season, but it would make sense to sign a specialist sooner rather than later – even if it is not Olise.