Real Madrid have had a difficult season up until now, and that is likely to prompt a busy summer for the second year in a row. Club bosses have identified numerous positions in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad where there is room for improvement, and there are more than those at the Bernabeu would have expected.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are planning for the addition of a new centre-back, with doubts over the continuity of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. A defensive midfielder is also wanted to fill the voids left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who departed in 2024 and 2025 respectively, and according to Cadena SER, there could be as many as four other signings made during the summer.

Two signings wanted per area of the squad

Real Madrid have opened the door for two defenders, two midfielders and two attackers to arrive at the Bernabeu this summer. In particular, there are plans being drawn up for a full-back and centre-back; defensive midfielder and offensive midfielder; right winger and striker.

Nico Paz will be the offensive midfielder to arrive, with Real Madrid have already decided to activate their buy-back option when it goes live at the start of the summer. Como teammate Jacobo Ramon could return as the central defender, although there is also interest being shown in Nico Schlotterbeck and Ibrahima Konate.

The full-back signing would depend on whether Dani Carvajal is offered a new contract, which will be determined by his ability to stay fit between now and the end of the season. As for the possible attacking reinforcements, Erling Haaland is the dream number nine addition, although it will be very difficult to prise him away from Manchester City so soon after he penned a new contract until 2034.

Real Madrid need a busy summer to address the numerous issues they have in their squad, but it remains to be seen whether they manage to get all of their desired business done between July and September.