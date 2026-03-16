MD28 of the 2025-26 La Liga season has been more enthralling scenes across the nine matches played so far across Spain’s top division. Barcelona sealed a commanding win over Sevilla on Sunday, while Real Madrid were equally as comfortable the previous day against Elche, and now is the time to catch up on the remainder of the action.

Girona put Athletic Club to the sword at Montilivi

Girona 3-0 Athletic Club

Girona secured their most impressive victory of the season against Athletic Club. They opened the scoring early on courtesy of Hugo Rincon, and although the visitors upped their game in the second half, late goals from Azzedine Ounahi and Claudio Echeverri sealed a deserved win for the Catalans.

Atletico Madrid see off brave fight from 10-man Getafe

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe

One goal was enough for Atletico Madrid to make it four La Liga wins in a row. Nahuel Molina’s early strike proved to be the difference, although Diego Simeone’s side got a scare from Getafe, who had Abdelkabir Abqar sent off in the second half following a clash with Alexander Sorloth.

Real Oviedo keep faint survival hopes alive with Valencia win

Real Oviedo 1-0 Valencia

Real Oviedo are now only seven points adrift from safety, having secured a vital three points at home to Valencia. David Costas’ goal on the half hour mark proved to be decisive for the Asturians, who face fellow strugglers Levante in a massive clash next weekend.

Mallorca seal Son Moix comeback victory

Mallorca 2-1 Espanyol

There was drama aplenty in Palma as Mallorca came from behind to defeat 10-man Espanyol. Charles Pickel opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, but after he was sent off on 54 minutes, the tide turned the way of the home side, who won the match courtesy of goals from Pablo Torre and Samu Costa.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo play out La Cartuja stalemate

Real Betis 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Betis were frustrated at being held at home to Celta. The away side struck after four minutes courtesy of Ferran Jutgla, and although Los Verdiblancos equalised through Hector Bellerin, they were unable to find the goal that would have kept them in the top 4 race.

Real Sociedad breeze past Osasuna to keep up fine form

Real Sociedad 3-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad keep increasing their chances of a top 5 finish, as they eased past Osasuna at Anoeta. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before two goals from Goncalo Guedes had Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side in a commanding position. Victor Munoz responded late on for Los Rojillos, but it wasn’t enough.